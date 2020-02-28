Foot Locker takes 20% off sitewide or 25% off orders of $200: Nike, adidas, more

Foot Locker is currently offering 20% off sitewide with code FEBSAV20 or 25% off orders of $200 with code FEBSAVE25 at checkout. You can score great deals on Nike, adidas, Under Armour, Brooks, and more. FLX Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $84 and originally was priced at $120. These shoes are cushioned for comfort and flexible to mimic your natural stride. It also features a curved edge to help keep you quick on your feet. Best of all, you can also find the Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2 for women at just $104 and originally was priced at $180. Find the rest of our top picks from Foot Locker’s Flash Sale below.
Our top picks for men include:
- adidas Originals X_PLR $32 (Orig. $85)
- Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 $96 (Orig. $150)
- Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 $84 (Orig. $120)
- Nike Club Joggers $44 (Orig. $55)
- Nike 3 Pack Dri-FIT Crew Socks $12 (Orig. $18)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2 $104 (Orig. $180)
- Nike Epic Phantom React Flyknit $104 (Orig. $150)
- Nike Zoom Fly SP $104 (Orig. $150)
- Under Armour Fly Fast Crop Leggings $32 (Orig. $55)
- Nike Zoom Winflo 5 $64 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
