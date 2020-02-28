Today only, save on Hanes Ultimate baby clothes with 30% off onesies, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off on Hanes Ultimate Baby Clothes. A standout from this sale Ultimate Baby Flexy 3 Pack Hoodie Bodysuits for $12.59 shipped. Regularly priced at $17.99, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These bodysuits are available in an array of fun color options, including several gender neutral options, which means boys or girls can wear them. The bodysuit features stretch material that make it easy to pull over your little one’s head and the breathable fabric helps to keep them comfortable. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 400 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Hanes.

With spring on the horizon, another great deal from this event is the Hanes Ultimate Baby Flexy-17 Piece Warm Weather Essentials Set. It’s currently marked down to $48.99, which is regularly priced at $70. This set comes with 6 onesies, 4 pants, 2 shirts, 1 jacket, and 4 bibs. You can choose from three color options and rated 4.4/5 stars.

Hanes Ultimate Hoodie Bodysuits features:

  • Hanes Ultimate Flexy 3 Pack Hoodie Bodysuits were designed with baby in mind.
  • They are super soft, flexible, and are available in 4 simple sizes to fit baby longer.
  • Rounded V-Neck is easy to pull over baby’s head
  • Super soft, flexible fabric moves with baby

