J.Crew’s Leap On Sale offers 29% off sitewide, this weekend only: Jeans, shoes, more

- Feb. 28th 2020 11:29 am ET

J.Crew’s Leap On In Sale offers 29% off sitewide with promo code FEB29 at checkout. Prices are as marked. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Update your wardrobe with the women’s Vintage Cotton Terry Sweatshirt. This is a great layering piece to wear now and into spring. Leopard print is such a huge trend for this season and I love the style of this one. It will look great with jeans, white denim, shorts, leggings, and more. Plus, it’s currently on sale for $49 and originally was priced at $70. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

