This highly-rated O-Cedar ProMist microfiber mop hits an Amazon low of $26.50

Amazon is offering the O-Cedar ProMist MAX Microfiber Spray Mop with two Extra Refills for $26.51 shipped. This is down over 20% from its regular going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you hate mopping your floor, then this is perfect for you. The dual-sided mop head allows you to easily double your cleaning area before it’s time to change the pad when compared to other handheld mops like this. Plus, there’s no special chemicals to use, just fill the bottle with water and 2-teaspoons of your favorite detergent and away you go. Plus, you’ll get two extra mop heads with this bundle to help alleviate having to stop in the middle of cleaning. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Prefer all-in-one cleaners? Swiffer’s Dry and Wet Mop Starter Kit is yours for under $12 Prime shipped. This kit includes seven dry cloths and three wet ones, making it a great way to kickstart your cleaning routine for multiple messes.

For a more comparable clean to today’s lead deal, Swiffer’s WetJet is the product to check out. Available on Amazon for under $23 Prime shipped, it still saves you a bit over the O-Cedar mop above while giving a similar outcome.

O-Cedar ProMist MAX Spray Mop features:

POWER OF MICROFIBER – The ProMist MAX Spray Mop uses the magic of thousands of microfibers to absorb the smallest dirt and dust particles. When switching between cleaners or preparing for storage, fill bottle with water and spray 5 times, discard remaining water

USE WET OR DRY – Versatile microfiber pad allows you to use wet for a deeper clean to shine your floors or use dry for dusting your floors.

ONE-TOUCH BOTTLE RELEASE – The innovative one-touch release allows you to remove the spray bottle quickly and easily. For best results, change refill every 3-6 months

REUSABLE MOP PAD – Save money by washing your microfiber pad for repeat use. Pad is machine washable up to 100 times.

