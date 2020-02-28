Tame cords with a Twelve South CableSnap 3-pack at under $18 (Save up to 30%)

Amazon is offering the Twelve South CableSnap 3-pack in Deep Teal for $17.90 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s up to 30% off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. While I’m far from thrilled about it, cables are still something I need to deal with each day. To me, the most frustrating part of using cords is that they inevitably get tangled. CableSnap tries to alleviate this issue with a stylish leather wrap and metal button that tames those cords you use each and every day. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Another way to keep small tech accessories in order is with a Cocoon GRID-IT! Organizer for $8. I’ve been hooked on Cocoon gear for years now thanks to the company’s unique elastic-laden organizational products.

If you’re anything like me you travel with a few cables but have a plethora of others at home for when that unforeseen situation pops up. I use a bag of Alliance Rubber Bands for $4 to keep them tidily in place.

Twelve South CableSnap features:

  • Cablesnap keeps cords Coiled and organized while helping to prevent damage to your cables from kinks and frays
  • Crafted from genuine full-grain Leather with strong metal snaps for durability
  • Incorporated loop keeps CableSnap attached to your cable so you don’t lose it when not in use

Under $18
