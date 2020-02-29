Finally go cast iron with Cuisinel cookware and accessories from $18.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering a selection of Cuisinel Cast Iron Cookware and Accessories from $18.50 Prime shipped. Our favorite is the Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Set at $44.99, which is down from its regular going rate of $58. This provides a 22% discount and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically. My wife and I just started using cast iron cookware and couldn’t be happier. The flavor is matched by no other cooking method and it’s a blast to use. This set includes both an 8- and 12-inch model, plus lids for each, ensuring you have everything ready to go. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

If you’re just getting started with cast iron, then the Lodge Care Kit is a must-have. It’s available for just $13 Prime shipped on Amazon and includes seasoning spray, a scrub brush, and plastic scraper to keep your pans in tip-top shape.

If you already have scrubbers and oil, then spend just $3 to grab two scrapers. Cast iron can have food stick on in its early stages while the seasoning is building up, so this lets you easily clean everything up at the end of a meal.

Cuisinel Cast Iron Skillet Set features:

This cast iron skillet has a smooth finish to help provide even heat distribution for improved cooking and frying, even on grills, stoves or induction cooktops.

The Cuisinel cast iron skillet pan can be used for frying, baking, grilling, broiling, braising, and sautéing meats, vegetables and more!

Each all-purpose fajita skillet is crafted with seasoned cast iron that can outlast years of regular cooking and washing for long-term reliability.

