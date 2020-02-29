Amazon slashes $300 off Google Pixel Slate and bundles a keyboard for $499

Amazon is offering the Google Pixel Slate 1.1GHz/8GB/64GB with Keyboard for $499 shipped. That’s $300 off the going rate and undercuts Best Buy and B&H sales thanks to the inclusion of a keyboard. Today’s offer is within $50 of the lowest Amazon price we have tracked. If you’ve been wanting to take ChromeOS for a spin, this offer on Google’s 12.3-inch touchscreen device makes now an excellent time to strike. It sports 64GB of on-board storage, 8GB of RAM, and manages to crank out 10-hours of battery life. The keyboard is included, making it easy to stay productive. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Have a look at our review to learn more.

One of the benefits of owning a computer with USB-C is that it’s easier than ever to own multiple chargers. Today’s savings leave you with more than enough left over to pick up RAVPower’s 61W USB-C Wall Charger for $31 when clipping the on-page coupon.

Swing by yesterday’s deal on a red and black Asus 11.6-inch Chromebook for $178.50 to drastically lower spending. While it may not be quite as powerful or robust as Google’s offering, it also happens to cost 65% less, making it worth some consideration.

Google Pixel Slate features:

Google Pixel Slate is made to deliver brilliant entertainment, portable performance and everything you love about Google for how you live & work today

