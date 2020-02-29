Amazon slashes $300 off Google Pixel Slate and bundles a keyboard for $499

- Feb. 29th 2020 9:29 am ET

$499
0

Amazon is offering the Google Pixel Slate 1.1GHz/8GB/64GB with Keyboard for $499 shipped. That’s $300 off the going rate and undercuts Best Buy and B&H sales thanks to the inclusion of a keyboard. Today’s offer is within $50 of the lowest Amazon price we have tracked. If you’ve been wanting to take ChromeOS for a spin, this offer on Google’s 12.3-inch touchscreen device makes now an excellent time to strike. It sports 64GB of on-board storage, 8GB of RAM, and manages to crank out 10-hours of battery life. The keyboard is included, making it easy to stay productive. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Have a look at our review to learn more.

One of the benefits of owning a computer with USB-C is that it’s easier than ever to own multiple chargers. Today’s savings leave you with more than enough left over to pick up RAVPower’s 61W USB-C Wall Charger for $31 when clipping the on-page coupon.

Swing by yesterday’s deal on a red and black Asus 11.6-inch Chromebook for $178.50 to drastically lower spending. While it may not be quite as powerful or robust as Google’s offering, it also happens to cost 65% less, making it worth some consideration.

Google Pixel Slate features:

Google Pixel Slate is made to deliver brilliant entertainment, portable performance and everything you love about Google for how you live & work today

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$499
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Google

Google
Chromebook

About the Author