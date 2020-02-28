A red and black colorway adorns Asus’ 11.6-inch USB-C Chromebook at $178.50

- Feb. 28th 2020 4:51 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Asus Chromebook 11.6-inch 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB (C223NA-DH02-RD) for $178.40 shipped. That’s $51 off recent offers there, nearly $40 off Best Buy’s sale price, and is within $19 of the lowest price we have tracked. Unlike many other Chromebooks, this offering comes in a standout red colorway that shakes up what’s typical. It weighs in at a mere 2.2-pounds and sports a compact form-factor thanks to its 11.6-inch display. USB-C is onboard, allowing you to transfer data, connect modern peripherals, and charge your laptop all using one type of port. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.

If you have a hard time working full-time on a trackpad, investing in OMOTON’s $12 Bluetooth Mouse is probably worthwhile. With over 250 reviews so far, this sleek peripheral has garnered an average rating of 4.2/5 stars.

Oh, and while you’re at it, be sure to peek at our roundup of Best Buy’s 24-Hr. Flash Sale. There you’ll find discounts on Apple, Chromebooks, and more.

Asus Chromebook features:

  • Lightweight 2.2 pound body and with thin and premium metallic finish for a sleek appearance
  • 11.6-inch HD 1366×768 anti-glare Display
  • Powered by the Intel Celeron N3350 Processor for fast and snappy performance

