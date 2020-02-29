Car wash season is close, prep with a 24-pack of microfiber cloths at $6.50

Amazon is offering a 24-pack of Zwipes Microfiber Cleaning Cloths for $6.54 Prime shipped when you opt for Subscribe and Save. Normally $10 or more, these cloths are currently on sale for $7.69 when you purchase without Subscribe and Save, with today’s lead price being the lowest that we’ve ever tracked. Note: Should you do Subscribe and Save, be sure to cancel within 30-days to avoid a second delivery at full price. These are the microfiber cloths I choose to use when cleaning my muscle car, and they work fantastically. Getting a 24-pack here ensures that you’ll always have a clean cloth to use once car wash season comes back around. Plus, given that they’re machine washable, you can clean your cleaning cloths with ease. Rated 4.6/5 stars from thousands.

If you already have microfiber cloths, be sure to grab this microfiber mitt from Chemical Guys. It’s available for $6.50 Prime shipped on Amazon right now and is a must-have. While the cloths in today’s lead deal are great for drying your vehicle, this mitt is crucial to getting a scratch-free clean.

However, if you’re on a tighter budget, this 2-pack of microfiber applicators from Chemical Guys is a lower-cost solution. These won’t provide quite as precise of a clean as the microfiber mitt above, but, at just $5 Prime shipped for two, it’s an easy recommendation.

Zwipes Microfiber Cleaning Cloths:

Plush, super-soft microfiber cloths, ideal for cleaning tasks in the home, garage, office, and more

Constructed with 110,000 fibers per square inch, allowing you to clean with or without chemicals or detergents

Lint-free, streak-free cleaning; with a non-abrasive design that won’t scratch surfaces, paints, or clear coats

Absorbs eight times its weight in water, and dries in half the time of standard towels

