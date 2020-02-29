Car wash season is close, prep with a 24-pack of microfiber cloths at $6.50

Amazon is offering a 24-pack of Zwipes Microfiber Cleaning Cloths for $6.54 Prime shipped when you opt for Subscribe and Save. Normally $10 or more, these cloths are currently on sale for $7.69 when you purchase without Subscribe and Save, with today’s lead price being the lowest that we’ve ever tracked. Note: Should you do Subscribe and Save, be sure to cancel within 30-days to avoid a second delivery at full price. These are the microfiber cloths I choose to use when cleaning my muscle car, and they work fantastically. Getting a 24-pack here ensures that you’ll always have a clean cloth to use once car wash season comes back around. Plus, given that they’re machine washable, you can clean your cleaning cloths with ease. Rated 4.6/5 stars from thousands.
If you already have microfiber cloths, be sure to grab this microfiber mitt from Chemical Guys. It’s available for $6.50 Prime shipped on Amazon right now and is a must-have. While the cloths in today’s lead deal are great for drying your vehicle, this mitt is crucial to getting a scratch-free clean.
However, if you’re on a tighter budget, this 2-pack of microfiber applicators from Chemical Guys is a lower-cost solution. These won’t provide quite as precise of a clean as the microfiber mitt above, but, at just $5 Prime shipped for two, it’s an easy recommendation.
Zwipes Microfiber Cleaning Cloths:
- Plush, super-soft microfiber cloths, ideal for cleaning tasks in the home, garage, office, and more
- Constructed with 110,000 fibers per square inch, allowing you to clean with or without chemicals or detergents
- Lint-free, streak-free cleaning; with a non-abrasive design that won’t scratch surfaces, paints, or clear coats
- Absorbs eight times its weight in water, and dries in half the time of standard towels
