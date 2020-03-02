MacBook Air get deep discounts on Amazon Gold Box, 2018 refurb now $750

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a set of renewed 2018 MacBook Airs at up to $300 off normal prices, starting at $749.49 shipped, 256GB is $819.99. Compare to over $1,000 refurbished at Apple.com. These popular MacBook Airs feature Core i5 Processors, 8GB RAM, and a 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.
Renewed MacBook Air Specs:
- This product has been tested and certified to work and look like new, with minimal to no signs of wear, by a manufacturer or specialized third-party seller approved by Amazon. The product is backed by a 1-Year seller warranty, and may arrive in a generic brown or white box.
- 13.3-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit display with IPS technology; 2560-by-1600 resolution at 227 pixels per inch; Support for Thunderbolt 3–enabled external graphics processors (eGPUs) [optional, not included]
- Intel Core i5-8210Y Dual-Core 1.6GHz processor with up to 3.6 GHz Turbo Boost; Intel UHD Graphics 617 integrated graphics
- 128GB PCI-E based flash memory storage; 8GB of 2133MHz DDR4 SDRAM onboard memory
- Built-in FaceTime HD camera for video chatting. Built-in stereo speakers along with three microphones, 3.5mm headphone port; 802.11ac Wi-Fi wireless networking; IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n compatible. Bluetooth 4.2 technology
