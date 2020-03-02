OontZ Angle 3 Series Speakers and Earbuds 50% off Gold Box, starting at $14

- Mar. 2nd 2020 7:26 am ET

$14+
0

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a variety of OontZ Angle Portable Bluetooth speakers and a wireless headset at all-time low prices from $14. Oontz get great 4+ star reviews are waterproof and have great sound by Cambridge Soundworks. Head below for our top picks.

Oontz Solo Features:

  • Surprisingly Loud Volume – The OontZ solo is Designed and Engineered by Cambridge Sound Works in the USA to deliver full range of sound with 5 watts of power from a custom neodymium driver; our proprietary passive bass radiator design delivers surprising bass output from such a compact design ……. The perfect Christmas gifts.
  • Incredible 100 Foot Bluetooth Range – Play up to 100 feet away from your device; our advanced antenna design with Bluetooth 4.2 provides fast connection and incredible wireless Bluetooth range of up to 100 unobstructed feet from your device; connects easily with the Echo Dot, Echo Dot 3rd Gen, Echo, Echo Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone X, iPad, Samsung Galaxy 8, Samsung Galaxy 9, Samsung Note, Smartphone, Cellphone, Laptop, computer, Mac, and all other Bluetooth devices
  • Water resistant IPX5 – Splash proof, rainproof, Dustproof, outdoor travel speaker, perfect for the beach, poolside, golf cart; IPX5 rating speaker can resist gentle water spray & splash but cannot be partially or fully submerged

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$14+
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone, tablet, or laptop. These compact speakers include a built-in rechargeable battery that can usually produce room-filling sound for several hours.

OontZ

About the Author