OontZ Angle 3 Series Speakers and Earbuds 50% off Gold Box, starting at $14

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a variety of OontZ Angle Portable Bluetooth speakers and a wireless headset at all-time low prices from $14. Oontz get great 4+ star reviews are waterproof and have great sound by Cambridge Soundworks. Head below for our top picks.
- Angle Solo waterproof: $13.98
- Angle 3 Ultra Bookshelf set: $47.49 (After coupon)
- Angle 3 Ultra PRO Edition 21W: $52.49
- OontZ Angle 3 BudZ Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds: $14.99
- more!
Oontz Solo Features:
- Surprisingly Loud Volume – The OontZ solo is Designed and Engineered by Cambridge Sound Works in the USA to deliver full range of sound with 5 watts of power from a custom neodymium driver; our proprietary passive bass radiator design delivers surprising bass output from such a compact design ……. The perfect Christmas gifts.
- Incredible 100 Foot Bluetooth Range – Play up to 100 feet away from your device; our advanced antenna design with Bluetooth 4.2 provides fast connection and incredible wireless Bluetooth range of up to 100 unobstructed feet from your device; connects easily with the Echo Dot, Echo Dot 3rd Gen, Echo, Echo Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone X, iPad, Samsung Galaxy 8, Samsung Galaxy 9, Samsung Note, Smartphone, Cellphone, Laptop, computer, Mac, and all other Bluetooth devices
- Water resistant IPX5 – Splash proof, rainproof, Dustproof, outdoor travel speaker, perfect for the beach, poolside, golf cart; IPX5 rating speaker can resist gentle water spray & splash but cannot be partially or fully submerged
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel