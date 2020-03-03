DSW takes 30% off boots and booties from Cole Haan, Sperry, Nine West, more

For 2-days only, DSW takes 30% off boots and booties from top brands including Cole Haan, Sperry, Timberland, Vince Camuto, and more. Prices are as marked. DSW Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive free delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Cole Haan Nathan Cap Toe Boots. Originally priced at $250, however during the sale you can find them for $105. These boots are very stylish and can easily be dressed up or down. This style is also great for spring with a rubber rigid outsole that helps with traction and it has a felt lining to promote warmth. Find the rest of our top picks from DSW below.

