TaoTronics’ highly-rated LED lamp has a built-in Qi charger for $36 (Reg. $50)

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp with Qi Wireless Fast Charger for $35.99 shipped with the code DAEML5PI at checkout. This is down from its regular going rate of around $50 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. This LED lamp offers a 7.5W/10W Qi wireless charging pad so you can easily keep your phone topped off without plugging in. Plus, it offers five different color temperatures and brightness levels to choose from for a customized experience. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Ditch the built-in Qi wireless charging pad to save some cash. This LED lamp from TaoTronics is yours for $30 shipped on Amazon. While it won’t power your smartphone, it’ll easily illuminate your desk or workstation with customizable lighting.

However, if you already have a lamp and would rather grab a wireless charger, this model on Amazon is yours for just $9 Prime shipped. It’s a great option for those on a tighter budget, especially since over 32,000 shoppers have left a collective 4.2/5 star rating.

TaoTronics LED Lamp with Qi Charger features:

Fast Wireless Charging Base: LED desk lamp borrows RAVPower’s HyperAir technology to fast charge compatible iPhones and Samsung devices up to 7. 5W and 10W respectively

5 Colors time-saving memory function restores previous settings automatically

Night Light Mode: desk lamp with a wireless charger helps you or your children dream away in a softly lit environment; find the way easily and safely for nightly get up

USB Charging Port: powers your smartphone, tablet, and non-wireless Charging compatible devices up to 5V/1A

