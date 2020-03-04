KitchenAid’s modern dish rack is a kitchen must at $46 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is offering the KitchenAid Dish Rack (KNS896BXGRA) for $46.04 shipped. Down from its regular going rate of closer to $60, this is the best price that we’ve seen in years. Whether you have a dishwasher or not, there are just some things that need to be cleaned by hand. That’s where a dish rack like this comes into play, as it provides a clean surface for things to drip dry. Plus, it uses an angled board below the tray itself to ensure that water ends up in your sink and not on your counter. The built-in hooks on the side and utensil rack allow you to easily keep things upright so they don’t fall through the cracks. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re in need of a dish rack, but don’t have over $45 to spend, then we have a great solution. The Smart Design Dish Drainer Rack with Cutlery Cup is available for just $18 Prime shipped at Amazon. While it doesn’t carry the KitchenAid namesake, nor does it have the same premium design, it gets the job done just the same.

However, save even more when you opt for the Umbra UDRY Rack and Microfiber Dish Drying Mat. It’s a perfect addition to any kitchen at $10.50 Prime shipped. Just keep in mind it’s designed more as a drying mat instead of a full rack like the two mentioned above.

KitchenAid Dish Rack features:

Multi Functional: Large Capacity, Designed to Drain Over Any Sink or Atop a Drying Mat on the Countertop, This Dish Rack Can Handle Assorted Dinnerware Such As Plates, Bowls, and Cups and Full Sized Pots and Pans

High Quality: Heavy Duty, Satin Coated, Rust Resistant Wires Secure Items and Soft Feet Keeps Dish Rack from Scratching Countertops

Easy Draining: Self Draining Board Is Designed with the Perfect Pitch, to Avoid Water Pooling in the Rack and Is Removable for Easy Cleaning

