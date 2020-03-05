REI End of Season Sale takes up to 50% off The North Face, Columbia, more

Update your outerwear during REI’s Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off top brands and an extra 25% off your purchase. Discount is applied at checkout. Find great deals on The North Face, Patagonia, Mountain Hardwear, Columbia, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s North Face Thermoball 3-in-1 Jacket is on sale for $157, which is down from its original rate of $349. This jacket can be worn separately or together, depending on preference or sporting event. This style even has a goggle wipe attached to the pocket for snow outings and its completely waterproof. You can choose from several color options and it will be a go-to in your wardrobe for years. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from REI’s Flash Event or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!