Android game and app deals: DRAW CHILLY, Luci Dream Journal, Peace, Death!, more

DRAW CHILLY

Wednesday afternoon’s Android game and app deals are now ready and waiting for you down below. Just be sure to also dive into the deals we are tracking on this Google Fit-ready smart scale, these new lows on official Samsung Galaxy Watch Sport Bands from $28, and Samsung’s regularly $450 Galaxy Tab S9 FE Android tablet with the S Pen from $369 as well. As for the apps, highlights include titles like DRAW CHILLY, Luci Dream Journal, Peace, Death! 2, BOKURA, Titan Quest: Ultimate Edition, and more. Head below for a closer look at everything. 

DRAW CHILLY is a hell of an arcade game where you take on the role of Vladimir and raise a city from the depths of Purgatory at the request of your employers, the Horsemen of the Apocalypse.

Vladimir and his squad of brave, pure-hearted, yet occasionally hapless mechanics fight monkeys as they make their way upwards stage by stage to deliver the bosses, who have ended up in Purgatory by mistake, into the hands of the Reapers so they can be sent to Hell where they belong.

As you upgrade the city and help Vladimir and his squad grow stronger, you’ll learn the backstories of each of your main enemies, see scenes from Vladimir’s past, and meet the Four Horsemen, who are kind and have a sense of humor in this universe.

