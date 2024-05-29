Android game and app deals: DRAW CHILLY, Luci Dream Journal, Peace, Death!, more

Wednesday afternoon’s Android game and app deals are now ready and waiting for you down below. Just be sure to also dive into the deals we are tracking on this Google Fit-ready smart scale, these new lows on official Samsung Galaxy Watch Sport Bands from $28, and Samsung’s regularly $450 Galaxy Tab S9 FE Android tablet with the S Pen from $369 as well. As for the apps, highlights include titles like DRAW CHILLY, Luci Dream Journal, Peace, Death! 2, BOKURA, Titan Quest: Ultimate Edition, and more. Head below for a closer look at everything.
Best Android apps and games on sale:
- Luci – Dream Journal Recorder FREE (Reg. $1)
- The Lonely Hacker FREE (Reg. $2)
- Mint Melon Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- QR and Barcode Scanner PRO FREE (Reg. $4.50)
- Spelling Gaps PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- One By One Word Search PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- Romancing SaGa3 $4 (Reg. $22)
- Romancing SaGa 2 $5 (Reg. $18)
- Siralim Ultimate $6 (Reg. $10)
- Peace, Death! $1 (Reg. $2)
- Peace, Death! 2 $1 (Reg. $3)
- Titan Quest: Ultimate Edition $17 (Reg. $25)
- One Punch – LIMITED EDITION $1 (Reg. $2)
- DRAW CHILLY $1 (Reg. $2)
- BOKURA $3 (Reg. $5)
- Rectangles PRO $0.50 (Reg. $2)
Android app and game deals still live:
- Blur Photo Blur Background FREE (Reg. $3)
- Yellow – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- 60 Parsecs! $1.50 (Reg. $4)
- 60 Seconds! Reatomized $1.50 (Reg. $4)
- Doom & Destiny Worlds $1 (Reg. $5)
- Doom & Destiny Advanced $1 (Reg. $5)
- Romancing SaGa3 $4 (Reg. $22)
- SaGa Frontier Remastered $13 (Reg. $25)
- COLLECTION of SaGa FF LEGEND $10 (Reg. $20)
- SaGa SCARLET GRACE : AMBITIONS $9 (Reg. $30)
- The Sun: Key Of Heaven Shooter $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS $10 (Reg. $28)
- Down in Bermuda $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- The Hunt for the Lost Ship $1 (Reg. $3)
DRAW CHILLY features:
DRAW CHILLY is a hell of an arcade game where you take on the role of Vladimir and raise a city from the depths of Purgatory at the request of your employers, the Horsemen of the Apocalypse.
Vladimir and his squad of brave, pure-hearted, yet occasionally hapless mechanics fight monkeys as they make their way upwards stage by stage to deliver the bosses, who have ended up in Purgatory by mistake, into the hands of the Reapers so they can be sent to Hell where they belong.
As you upgrade the city and help Vladimir and his squad grow stronger, you’ll learn the backstories of each of your main enemies, see scenes from Vladimir’s past, and meet the Four Horsemen, who are kind and have a sense of humor in this universe.
