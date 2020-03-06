Amazon currently offers the Fujifilm Instax Share SP-3 Smartphone Instant Photo Printer for $98.18 shipped. Typically selling for $130, today’s offer is good for a $32 discount, beats our previous mention by $12, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. If you’ve been interested in getting in on the instant camera fad but don’t want to give up the perks of your iPhone or Android device, then the Instax Share SP-3 is a great compromise. Fujifilm’s printer pairs with your smartphone via Bluetooth to instantly print physical copies of your digital photos in seconds. So whether posting to Instagram and Twitter doesn’t do your photos justice, or you want to give relatives physical mementos of your get-togethers, this is a great option for busting out some retro vibes and mixing things up. With over 255 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.5/5 star rating. More below.

If perusing the featured instant photo printer deal has you thinking it might be time to embrace the instant camera action, the brand’s INSTAX Mini 9 is worth a closer look. Going with this alternative means that you’ll ditch smartphone support entirely, but will pocket some extra savings in the process. Right now you’ll pay $50 at Amazon, supplying instant photos in a classic form-factor for nearly 50% less.

Regardless, it’s a good idea to use some of your savings to bring home some film with your savings. Over at Amazon, a 20-pack of compatible film for the Fujifilm instant photo printer featured above will run you $17.

Fujifilm Instax Instant Photo Printer features:

Share instant memories with this Fujifilm instax SHARE smartphone printer. Its laser exposure system prints photos in 10 seconds from the time you transfer an image from your mobile device for a quick and convenient experience. This Fujifilm instax SHARE smartphone printer boasts a 320 dpi resolution for crisp, clear images.

