Samsung’s FIT Plus 256GB USB 3.1 flash drive has 300MB/s speeds: $40 (20% off)

- Mar. 6th 2020 2:45 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Samsung FIT Plus 256GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive for $40.16 shipped. This is a 20% discount from its regular going rate and is within $1 of the lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time. With 256GB of storage, this flash drive has enough room to keep documents, photos, videos, and more within an arm’s reach at all times. Plus, it works fantastic as a Time Machine drive to always leave plugged in if you have a USB-A to USB-C adapter. With up to 300MB/s read and write speeds, this is the perfect drive to keep with you at all times when traveling. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Save a few bucks while still keeping the 256GB storage size when you opt for SanDisk’s mini flash drive. While still USB 3.1, it only offers speeds of up to 130MB/s, meaning that it transfers data much slower. SanDisk’s option comes in at under $34 on Amazon, saving you a few bucks over today’s lead deal.

Regardless of which flash drive you grab, we’d recommend picking up this 2-pack of USB-A to USB-C adapters. At under $3 each on Amazon, it only makes sense to grab these with just a bit of your savings to make your new storage drives compatible with every machine out there.

Samsung FIT Plus Flash Drive features:

  • Redefine everyday file transfers with speeds up to 300MB/s
  • Exceptionally compact USB flash drive for an unnoticeable, seamless fit
  • Reliable and secure storage for your photos, videos, music, and files
  • Safeguard your data backed by a 5-year limited warranty
  • USB 3.1 flash drive with backward compatibility

