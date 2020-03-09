Upgrade your gaming station with these desktops and laptops from $649

- Mar. 9th 2020 2:31 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the ASUS 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop with 2.2GHz i7/16GB/512GB for $1,199.99 shipped. Down from its $1,700 going rate at Amazon, it normally fetches around $1,500 at Adorama and this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Offering Intel’s 6-core i7 processor and the NVIDIA GTX 1060 graphics card, this computer is perfect for gaming while on-the-go. Plus, the 144Hz display is great for high refresh rate gaming, which is becoming more and more crucial for titles that require extremely fast response times. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Other computers on sale:

Want something a bit lighter to do your daily work on? Well, Apple’s latest MacBook Air is nearly $249 off right now, which is among the best pricing that we’ve seen lately. Offering dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, this laptop is perfect for just about any type of on-the-go work outside of heavy video editing or gaming.

ASUS 15-inch Gaming Laptop features:

  • 15.6” Full HD 144Hz IPS Type Display | 3ms response time with slim 6.5mm Bezel
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5. No DVD Drive
  • 8Th-generation Intel Core i7-8750H (up to 3.9GHz) processor
  • 0.62” thin, 4.6 lbs | ultraportable military-grade magnesium alloy body gaming laptop with premium cover CNC-milled from Solid aluminum
  • 16GB 2666Hz DDR4 | 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD | Windows 10 Home

Best Amazon Deals

