Upgrade your gaming station with these desktops and laptops from $649

Amazon is offering the ASUS 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop with 2.2GHz i7/16GB/512GB for $1,199.99 shipped. Down from its $1,700 going rate at Amazon, it normally fetches around $1,500 at Adorama and this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Offering Intel’s 6-core i7 processor and the NVIDIA GTX 1060 graphics card, this computer is perfect for gaming while on-the-go. Plus, the 144Hz display is great for high refresh rate gaming, which is becoming more and more crucial for titles that require extremely fast response times. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Other computers on sale:
- MSI 17″ Laptop: $649 (Reg. $899) | Adorama
- 2.4GHz i5/8GB/256GB
- GTX 1650 GPU
- LG Gram 15″ Laptop: $1,049 (Reg. $1,650) | BuyDig
- w/ code GRAM
- 1.8GHz i7/16GB/256GB
- CyberPowerPC Desktop: $1,350 (Reg. $1,450) | Best Buy
- 3.6GHz Ryzen 7/16GB/240GB/2TB
- RTX 2070 GPU
- ASUS ROG Zephyrus S 15″ Laptop: $1,800 (Reg. $2,200) | Amazon
- 2.2GHz i7/24GB/1TB
- GTX 1070 GPU
- 144Hz display
Want something a bit lighter to do your daily work on? Well, Apple’s latest MacBook Air is nearly $249 off right now, which is among the best pricing that we’ve seen lately. Offering dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, this laptop is perfect for just about any type of on-the-go work outside of heavy video editing or gaming.
ASUS 15-inch Gaming Laptop features:
- 15.6” Full HD 144Hz IPS Type Display | 3ms response time with slim 6.5mm Bezel
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5. No DVD Drive
- 8Th-generation Intel Core i7-8750H (up to 3.9GHz) processor
- 0.62” thin, 4.6 lbs | ultraportable military-grade magnesium alloy body gaming laptop with premium cover CNC-milled from Solid aluminum
- 16GB 2666Hz DDR4 | 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD | Windows 10 Home
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!