iOttie Gold Box has your phone car mounting and charging covered starting at $9

- Mar. 9th 2020 8:18 am ET

$9+
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a selection of iOttie car mounts and Qi wireless chargers at all-time low prices starting at $9. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. These allow you to quickly attach your iPhone or Android (with or without cases) phone to your car via latch or magnets and connects to car via vent or suction cup or CD slot. There’s also desk Qi chargers that will charge at 7.5W – 10W and also has a USB-A port for additional charging stand version for $25.97.

iOttie Ion features:

  • QI CERTIFIED: Qi Wireless Fast Charge Enabled Devices will enjoy Qi fast charge speeds. Please note other devices will charge at standard rates
  • LUXURIOUS FEEL: Soft feathered fabric wrapped design coordinates with home And office decor
  • STANDING DESIGN: Two Qi coils allow for wireless charging in portrait or landscape mode. The ion Wireless Stand is designed with a 65 degree tilt that allows for viewing content or notifications while charging wirelessly

