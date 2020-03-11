Upgrade to cast iron with Cuisinart’s Round Casserole for $55 (Reg. $80+)

Woot via Amazon is now offering the 5.5-quart Cuisinart Round Cast Iron Casserole for $54.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $99, it more typically sells for between $67 and $80 at Amazon. Today’s deal is matching our previous Gold Box mention on Cuisinart’s Cast Iron Casserole dishes and is the lowest price we can find. Similar models start at over $65 on Walmart right now. Featuring a cast iron construction, it also has a porcelain enameled exterior to provide a durable vibrant finish that doesn’t “impart flavors or absorb odors.” They are designed for induction, halogen, glass/ceramic, gas and electric stove-tops as well as under the broiler in the oven. This model is dishwasher-safe and carries a 4+ star rating from over 250 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the Cuisinart namesake doesn’t do anything for you here, you can get a slightly larger 6-quart AmazonBasics Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven from $44 right now. Or save even more with the 5-quart AmazonBasics Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Dutch Oven at $30. While it isn’t quite as large and can’t be thrown in the dishwasher like today’s lead deal, it will save you significantly.

There are plenty of kitchenware deals to go around today though. From grills and coffee brewers, to blenders, waffle makers, and more, you’ll find everything right here.

Cuisinart Round Cast Iron Casserole:

Cast iron construction provides superior heat retention and even heat distribution

Porcelain enamel exterior provides a strong, durable finish in rich colors complementing any kitchen décor; perfect for cooking, serving and entertaining

Porcelain enamel interior is ideal for cooking, its surface does not impart flavors or absorb odors

Safe for induction, halogen, glass/ceramic, gas and electric stove-tops

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!