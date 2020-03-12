Amazon now offering up to 38% off Gillette shaving products from $12

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 38% off Gillette shaving products. One standout from the sale is the 30-pack of Gillette Sensor2 Plus Men’s Disposable Razors for $16.99 or $16.14 with Subscribe & Save. Just remember to cancel the subscription afterwards if you don’t want them delivered regularly. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $24, today’s offer is more than 30% off the going rate, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in years, and the best we can find. Features include twin Gillette comfort blades with a chromium coating for durability, a pivoting head and a “Soft Ultragrip handle.” You’ll also find a water-activated lubrastrip with aloe built-in to each razor. Rated 4+ stars from over 800 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Another notable deal from today’s sale is the 12-pack of Gillette Regular Shaving Foam for $16.99 Prime shipped. Regularly closer to $24, this is a great time to stock up and the lowest price we can find on the 4+ star-rated shaving foam.

You can browse through the rest of today’s sale right here for additional Gillette shaving deals. You’ll find everything from blade replacements to women’s Venus shaving kits starting from $12.

Gillette Sensor2 Plus Men’s Razors:

Chromium Coating for long lasting blades

Men’s Disposable Razor with thin twin Gillette Comfort Blades

Water-activated lubrastrip with aloe provides instant lubrication

Pivoting head adjusts to the contours of your face

Soft Ultragrip handle for great control

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!