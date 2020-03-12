Amazon now offering up to 38% off Gillette shaving products from $12

- Mar. 12th 2020 7:50 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 38% off Gillette shaving products. One standout from the sale is the 30-pack of Gillette Sensor2 Plus Men’s Disposable Razors for $16.99 or $16.14 with Subscribe & Save. Just remember to cancel the subscription afterwards if you don’t want them delivered regularly. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $24, today’s offer is more than 30% off the going rate, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in years, and the best we can find.  Features include twin Gillette comfort blades with a chromium coating for durability, a pivoting head and a “Soft Ultragrip handle.” You’ll also find a water-activated lubrastrip with aloe built-in to each razor. Rated 4+ stars from over 800 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Another notable deal from today’s sale is the 12-pack of Gillette Regular Shaving Foam for $16.99 Prime shipped. Regularly closer to $24, this is a great time to stock up and the lowest price we can find on the 4+ star-rated shaving foam.

You can browse through the rest of today’s sale right here for additional Gillette shaving deals. You’ll find everything from blade replacements to women’s Venus shaving kits starting from $12.

Gillette Sensor2 Plus Men’s Razors:

  • Chromium Coating for long lasting blades
  • Men’s Disposable Razor with thin twin Gillette Comfort Blades
  • Water-activated lubrastrip with aloe provides instant lubrication
  • Pivoting head adjusts to the contours of your face
  • Soft Ultragrip handle for great control

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Gillette

