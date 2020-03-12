Start your DIY toolkit with SKIL’s combo setup at $76.50 shipped (Reg. $150)

Amazon is offering the SKIL 2-Tool Combo Kit for $76.74 shipped. Down from its regular going rate of up to $150, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This setup includes a 1/2-inch cordless drill/driver alongside a compact brushless reciprocating saw to gives you a great kickstart if you’ve yet to begin building your DIY tool collection. With a 2.0Ah battery as well as a charger, you’ll have everything you need to get working on your first project this spring. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Just need a drill and don’t want to spend tons of cash on a full setup? The BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Matrix Cordless Drill/Driver is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. It comes in at $46.50 on Amazon, which saves you quite a bit over today’s lead deal.

However, we’d recommend grabbing this 40-piece drill bit set from DEWALT regardless of which of the above setups you grab. It’s $20 Prime shipped and includes everything you need to get started with building DIY projects.

SKIL 2-Tool Combo Kit features:

2-Tool KIT—Brushless 12V 1/2 inch drill driver and brushless reciprocating saw, Plus a PWR core 12 2. 0Ah Lithium battery and PWR jump charger.

Compact SIZE—The digital Brushless motor provides compact, lightweight power for both the cordless drill driver and cordless saw.

Longer run time & battery LIFE—Industry leading PWR core 12 Lithium battery technology wraps Each cell with cooling material to keep the battery powering on for 25% longer run time and 2x battery life.

