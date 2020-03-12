Start your DIY toolkit with SKIL’s combo setup at $76.50 shipped (Reg. $150)

Mar. 12th 2020

Amazon is offering the SKIL 2-Tool Combo Kit for $76.74 shipped. Down from its regular going rate of up to $150, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This setup includes a 1/2-inch cordless drill/driver alongside a compact brushless reciprocating saw to gives you a great kickstart if you’ve yet to begin building your DIY tool collection. With a 2.0Ah battery as well as a charger, you’ll have everything you need to get working on your first project this spring. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Just need a drill and don’t want to spend tons of cash on a full setup? The BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Matrix Cordless Drill/Driver is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. It comes in at $46.50 on Amazon, which saves you quite a bit over today’s lead deal.

However, we’d recommend grabbing this 40-piece drill bit set from DEWALT regardless of which of the above setups you grab. It’s $20 Prime shipped and includes everything you need to get started with building DIY projects.

SKIL 2-Tool Combo Kit features:

  • 2-Tool KIT—Brushless 12V 1/2 inch drill driver and brushless reciprocating saw, Plus a PWR core 12 2. 0Ah Lithium battery and PWR jump charger.
  • Compact SIZE—The digital Brushless motor provides compact, lightweight power for both the cordless drill driver and cordless saw.
  • Longer run time & battery LIFE—Industry leading PWR core 12 Lithium battery technology wraps Each cell with cooling material to keep the battery powering on for 25% longer run time and 2x battery life.

