Ray-Ban, Oakley, more up to 75% off during Jomashop’s Daylight Savings Sale

Jomashop’s Daylight Savings Sale takes up to 75% off top brands including Ray-Ban, Oakley, Movado, GUCCI, and more. Prices are as marked. Better yet, all orders receive free delivery. The men’s Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Sunglasses are a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $203, however during the sale you can find them for just $100. They feature a polarized lens to help you see clearance and a durable frame. They can easily be dressed up or down and they’re available in several color options. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Jomashop.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Ray-Ban Gold Frame Sunglasses are another standout. Originally priced at $153, however during the sale you can find them for $90. This circle frame is very trendy and flattering on an array of face shapes.

Our top picks for women include:

