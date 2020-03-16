Wrap your baby in this Burt’s Bees Wearable Black for $18 Prime shipped

Amazon’s offering the Burt’s Bees Baby Beekeeper Wearable Blanket, 100% Organic Cotton, Swaddle for $18.36 Prime shipped in several color options. Regularly priced at $23, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This wearable swaddle is a great alternative to loose blankets and it’s made of 100% organic cotton. It also features a zipper opening which is convenient for easy access to your child. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 1,700 reviews. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.

With your savings, you can also score the Burt’s Bees Baby Organic Bodysuits 3-Pack in the color A-bee-C for just $11.96. These bodysuits have a low neckline that easily stretches over your babies head and it’s also made of breathable cotton for added comfort. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 140 reviews.

Burt’s Bees Beekepper Wearable Blanket features:

Safer alternative to loose blankets in the crib

Carefully sized for baby to move around freely and safely

Features high-quality YKK zipper, zipper guard, zipper garage, and snap tab zipper cover

100% organic GOTS certified* cotton

Zipper opens from bottom for easy late-night diaper changes

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!