Cole Haan’s Spring Stock Up takes up to 70% off loafers, boots, more + free shipping

For a limited time only, Cole Haan is having a Spring Stock Up Sale that’s offering up to 70% off select styles of loafers, boots, sandals, and much more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Wagner Chelsea Boots that are on sale for $100 and originally were priced at $300. These boots can be worn year-round and will provide a polished look with an array of outfits. This style also features a cushioned insole for added comfort and the boots are great for spring with a waterproof exterior. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Cole Haan customers. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Dellora Skimmer Flats are another standout from this event. Originally priced at $150, however during the sale you can find them for $70. These flats feature a leopard design that’s very trendy for this season and they will pair nicely with jeans, skirts, dresses, leggings, and more.

Our top picks for women include:

