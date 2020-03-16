Converse sneakers for men and women from just $30 during Hautelook’s Flash Sale

For 3-days only, Hautelook’s Converse Sale offers an array of shoes for men and women starting at $30. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. The men’s Chuck Taylor All Star Laceless Sneakers are on sale for $50, which is $20 off the original rate. These shoes make it a breeze to head out the door with its slip-on design and are a great option for spring outings. They feature a rigid outsole to promote traction and a cushioned insole for added comfort. I also really like its all black coloring that is versatile to wear with an array of outfits. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Oxford Canvas Sneaker is on sale for $35 and originally was priced at $55. These shoes feature a lavender color that’s very trendy for this season. Plus, it features iridescent details that makes them standout.

Our top picks for women include:

