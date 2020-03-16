You can score Logitech’s beloved MX Master 3 or MX Keys for under $76 each

Staples is offering the Logitech MX Master 3 Wireless Laser Mouse for $75.50 shipped when adding a filler item to your cart and applying coupon code 91787 during checkout. That’s about $25 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked. When it comes to mice, MX Master 3 is hands-down one of the most beloved out there. Not only will you find a highly-ergonomic design, there are a plethora of additional buttons perfect for streamlining your daily workflows. Despite being such a capable mouse, this offering is able to still deliver 70-day battery life. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Have a look at our hands-on review to learn more.

Also available at Staples is Logitech’s MX Keys Advanced Illuminated Wireless Keyboard for $75.50 shipped when you check out with a filler item and apply the same code mentioned above. Similar to the deal above, about $25 in savings is up for grabs when comparing with how much Amazon charges. Today’s offer falls in line with some of the best we’ve tracked. Over 600 Amazon shoppers have left a review with ratings averaging out at an impressive 4.6/5 stars.

If you can live without the extra buttons and ergonomic design of MX Master 3, Microsoft’s $15 Bluetooth Mouse makes for a solid alternative. A basic design ensures that there won’t be a learning curve and since it pairs via Bluetooth, you won’t need to fiddle with a USB dongle.

Logitech MX Master 3 features:

Get spot-on precision in your designs games with this Logitech MX Master Series advanced wireless mouse. The sculpted shape is comfortable to hold for extended hours, and the electromagnetic MagSpeed wheel enables fast noiseless scrolling. This Logitech MX Master Series advanced wireless mouse lasts 70 days on a full charge, making it suitable for work trips.

