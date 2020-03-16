Michael Kors Sunglasses for spring currently 25% off at Sunglass Hut + free shipping

Just in time for spring outings, Sunglass Hut takes 25% off Michael Kors Sunglasses. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free 2-day shipping on all orders. The men’s Jackson Square Sunglasses are on sale for $134 and originally were priced at $179. These sunglasses include a trendy camouflage detailing on the lens and logos on both sides of the frame. This style can easily be dressed up or down and they’re available in three color options. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Sunglass Hut’s Michael Kors Sale.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Abela III Sunglasses are on sale for $121, which is $40 off the original rate. This style features a cat-eye design that’s flattering on an array of face shapes. It also has a sleek design that’s very fashionable.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!