Milwaukee M18 hammer drill, impact driver, + circular saw: $349 ($120 off)

- Mar. 16th 2020 6:47 pm ET

Get this deal
$470 $349
0

The Home Depot is offering the Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18V Li-Ion Hammer Drill, Impact Driver, and Circular Saw Combo for $349 shipped. Normally, you’d pay $349 for just the drill and driver, with the saw adding another $119 in value. Whether you have a DIY project on the horizon or just want to expand your toolkit, these are must-haves for everyone. I love using an impact driver when building a deck or hanging a TV. The hammer drill will be quite useful if framing is in your future, considering it tears into concrete without breaking a sweat. Plus, the circular saw will help ensure you have easy and straight cuts whenever you start getting things ready. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Ditch the Milwaukee namesake and 3-tool combo kit for this dual Craftsman drill/driver setup. It’s available on Amazon for around $118, making it a far more budget-friendly purchase. While it isn’t made by Milwaukee, Craftsman has been one of the best tool brands for many years.

However, BLACK+DECKER has a dual drill/driver combo kit for $79 on Amazon. You’ll just get one battery here, but it’s still 20V like the Craftsman and is perfect for those on a tighter budget.

Milwaukee M18 FUEL Combo Kit features:

  • Includes Hammer Drill, Impact Driver, (2) XC5.0Ah Batteries
  • Includes A Free M18 6-1/2 in. Circular Saw (2630-20)
  • Fully compatible with the M18 system, featuring over 200+ tools

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$470 $349
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Home Depot

Home Depot
Milwaukee

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide