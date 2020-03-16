Milwaukee M18 hammer drill, impact driver, + circular saw: $349 ($120 off)

The Home Depot is offering the Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18V Li-Ion Hammer Drill, Impact Driver, and Circular Saw Combo for $349 shipped. Normally, you’d pay $349 for just the drill and driver, with the saw adding another $119 in value. Whether you have a DIY project on the horizon or just want to expand your toolkit, these are must-haves for everyone. I love using an impact driver when building a deck or hanging a TV. The hammer drill will be quite useful if framing is in your future, considering it tears into concrete without breaking a sweat. Plus, the circular saw will help ensure you have easy and straight cuts whenever you start getting things ready. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Ditch the Milwaukee namesake and 3-tool combo kit for this dual Craftsman drill/driver setup. It’s available on Amazon for around $118, making it a far more budget-friendly purchase. While it isn’t made by Milwaukee, Craftsman has been one of the best tool brands for many years.

However, BLACK+DECKER has a dual drill/driver combo kit for $79 on Amazon. You’ll just get one battery here, but it’s still 20V like the Craftsman and is perfect for those on a tighter budget.

Milwaukee M18 FUEL Combo Kit features:

Includes Hammer Drill, Impact Driver, (2) XC5.0Ah Batteries

Includes A Free M18 6-1/2 in. Circular Saw (2630-20)

Fully compatible with the M18 system, featuring over 200+ tools

