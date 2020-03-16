Ticket to Ride: London lets you travel the country in 15-minutes: $9 ($11 off)

- Mar. 16th 2020 5:42 pm ET

Walmart is offering Ticket To Ride: London for $9 with free in-store pickup. However, you’ll get no-cost delivery on orders of $35 or more. This board game is perfect for bringing family night home, as it will let up to four players enjoy a 70’s experience in London. Included in the box is the game board, 68 plastic busses, 44 transportation cards, 20 destination cards, four scoring markers, and a rulebook. Whether you’re a family of two or more, this game is great. A typical round lasts around 10-15 minutes, so it can be played even if little free time is available. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

For a fun and fast-paced version of an age-old game, why not try out Monopoly Deal? The card game can be bought for under $6.50 at Amazon and is delivered to your door with Prime for free or in any order over $25, making it very easy to get.

Dare to expand your horizons even further when getting this unpredictable version of Uno, another favorite of the ages. This time, you’ll only spend $5 to pick it up at Amazon with the same shipping features, giving you yet another way to enjoy family game night at home once again.

Ticket to Ride London features:

  • All of the Ticket to Ride excitement in a fast-paced, portable version
  • Easy to learn in 3 minutes and quick to play in 15 minutes.
  • Appealing to new and veteran Ticket to Ride players.

Ticket to Ride

