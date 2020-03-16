Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 9 128GB is your $600 Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 128GB with 12 Megapixel camera and monster 4000mAh battery for $599.99. That’s $400 off the current list price and the best price we’ve seen for this flagship 6.4-inch Super AMOLED phone/tablet that was originally released in late 2018 with enhanced S-Pen, Android 10 and whopping 6GB of RAM. Also available in Ocean Blue and Lavender Purple. With your savings, add 400GB of MicroSD storage for $53 more.
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs
- The largest battery in a Note, ever. When you have a long lasting battery, you really can go all day and all night
- The Note9 has twice as much storage as the Note8, which means more music, more videos, more pictures, and less worry when it comes to space on your phone
- The Note9 gives you a quick network connection for incredibly fast streaming and downloading, so you can do more, uninterrupted.Bluetooth:5.0
- Still amazing on screen, but now the S Pen has more power off screen. Remotely control different applications and use the S pen to capture shots from far away, scroll, and play music
- At 6.4 Inches, the Note9 has the largest screen of any Galaxy phone. Perfect for gaming and streaming, our Super AMOLED display is bigger than ever before
- Connectivity Wi Fi: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4G+5GHz, VHT80 MU MIMO,1024 QAM
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel