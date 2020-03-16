Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 9 128GB is your $600 Gold Box

The largest battery in a Note, ever. When you have a long lasting battery, you really can go all day and all night

The Note9 has twice as much storage as the Note8, which means more music, more videos, more pictures, and less worry when it comes to space on your phone

The Note9 gives you a quick network connection for incredibly fast streaming and downloading, so you can do more, uninterrupted.Bluetooth:5.0

Still amazing on screen, but now the S Pen has more power off screen. Remotely control different applications and use the S pen to capture shots from far away, scroll, and play music

At 6.4 Inches, the Note9 has the largest screen of any Galaxy phone. Perfect for gaming and streaming, our Super AMOLED display is bigger than ever before