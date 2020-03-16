Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 9 128GB is your $600 Gold Box

- Mar. 16th 2020 7:18 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 128GB with 12 Megapixel camera and monster 4000mAh battery for $599.99. That’s $400 off the current list price and the best price we’ve seen for this flagship 6.4-inch Super AMOLED phone/tablet that was originally released in late 2018 with enhanced S-Pen, Android 10 and whopping 6GB of RAM.  Also available in Ocean Blue and Lavender Purple. With your savings, add 400GB of MicroSD storage for $53 more.

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs

  • The largest battery in a Note, ever. When you have a long lasting battery, you really can go all day and all night
  • The Note9 has twice as much storage as the Note8, which means more music, more videos, more pictures, and less worry when it comes to space on your phone
  • The Note9 gives you a quick network connection for incredibly fast streaming and downloading, so you can do more, uninterrupted.Bluetooth:5.0
  • Still amazing on screen, but now the S Pen has more power off screen. Remotely control different applications and use the S pen to capture shots from far away, scroll, and play music
  • At 6.4 Inches, the Note9 has the largest screen of any Galaxy phone. Perfect for gaming and streaming, our Super AMOLED display is bigger than ever before
  • Connectivity Wi Fi: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4G+5GHz, VHT80 MU MIMO,1024 QAM

