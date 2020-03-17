Bring Modway’s Mid-Century Modern TV Stand into the mix for $115

Amazon is offering the Modway Transmit Mid-Century Modern TV Stand for $115 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon price we have tracked in over a year by $3. If you’ve been struggling to find a stylish TV stand for your living room, Modway Transmit is here to save the day. It sports a stylish mid-century modern design with rounded corners and tapered legs. It’s ready to uphold TVs up to 60-inches in size, making it a great fit for living rooms, bedrooms, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Chances are your TV’s built-in stand is not going to help your new look. That’s why I recommend removing the stand and mounting your TV on the wall. For $25 you can nab Amazon’s No-Stud TV Wall Mount and have a cleaner looking setup in under 10 minutes.

Oh, and while we’re talking home goods, don’t forget that loads of Dyson products are on sale and priced from $93.50. Our roundup includes everything from Dyson’s Pure Hot + Cool all-in-one to many of its vacuum cleaners.

Modway Transmit TV Stand features:

  • MID-CENTURY STAND – An organic aesthetic, rounded corners and a flared profile bring mid-century intrigue to your dining or living space. Transform your home decor with this retro modern TV stand
  • SUPERIOR CONSTRUCTION – Sitting atop tapered legs, this retro media stand features a particleboard frame with walnut grain laminate, and a white lacquered full-extension glide drawer for extra storage
  • VERSATILE MEDIA CONSOLE – Ideal for living rooms, bedrooms and lounge areas, this contemporary media center accommodates all your entertainment essentials. Supports flat screen TVs up to 60″

