Loads of Dyson products are on sale: Pure Hot + Cool $161.50, more from $93.50

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its refurbished Pure Hot + Cool Purifier, Heater, and Fan (HP01) for $161.49 shipped when coupon code DYSON15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $238 off the new condition rate at Amazon and is within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. This all-in-one can heat, cool, and purify the air in your space, making it an investment that you’ll be able to use year-round. As with most Dyson products, it features a high-end look that will complement most homes and offices. Each of today’s refurbished deals come with a 6-month warranty. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Dyson deals and be sure to use the code above to receive the best price.

More Dyson products on sale:

If you only have one room that’s tricky to keep the warm, I strongly recommend DeLonghi’s Slim Convector Heater for $127. I have these sprinkled throughout problematic areas in my home and love how great they look mounted to a wall. A built-in thermostat allows easy temperature management.

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool features:

CAPTURES: The sealed HEPA filter captures 99.97% of allergens as small as 0.3 microns makes this an ideal air purifier for allergies, pets, dust, pollen and mold spores

PROJECTS: Projects purified air throughout the whole room. Air Multiplier technology delivers over 77 gallons per second of smooth, yet powerful airflow. Up to 350° of oscillation directs airflow where you need it

HEATING: Can be used for long-range personal heating or fast, even room heating

