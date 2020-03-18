Stealthily stow 36 coffee pods under your Keurig for $12 from Amazon (Save 35%)

Amazon is offering the Mind Reader 36-Coffee Pod Holder for $11.83 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Recently fetching $18+, today’s offer shaves at least 35% off the typical Amazon rate comes within pennies of the lowest price we’ve tracked. While I love having a Keurig, storing pods can often take a decent amount of counter space and give an otherwise clean kitchen a bit of a cluttered look. This organizer takes care of that by acting as a stand for your coffee maker while stealthily storing 36-pods underneath. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you opt to use your own coffee grounds, perhaps your cash would be put to better use on Maxware’s Reusable Coffee Filters for $8. These fit inside many Keurig K-Cup slots and allow you to explore many more varieties of coffee at what will likely end up being a lower cost per cup.

Oh, and ICYMI, we wrangled a deal on Black+Decker’s 12-Cup Coffee Maker earlier today. It currently can be nabbed for $15, which is an impressive 50% off what you’d typically spend,

Mind Reader 36-Coffee Pod Holder features:

Making coffee shouldn’t have to be a frantic scavenger hunt. So forget racing through your kitchen drawers or cabinets every morning, desperately scrambling to find the right blend before you have to get out the door. Everything you’ll need to make the coffee you want is perfectly organized for you here and is always on time.

