Bring this Black+Decker 12-Cup Coffee Maker home for just $15 (Reg. $30)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Black+Decker 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker (DCM2160B) for $14.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $30 at Best Buy, today’s deal is up to 50% off and the lowest total we can find. Just for comparison sake, similar 12-cup models sell for up to $30 at Amazon and Walmart with today’s deal being the lowest we can find on any Black+Decker coffee maker of this capacity. Alongside the 12-cup “duralife” carafe with a Perfect Pour spout, this model features one-touch programming for brew scheduling, auto shut-off for safety and a nonstick carafe plate. It also has a nice “Sneak-a-Cup” feature that allows you to pause the brew process and pour a cup before it’s finished. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 400 Best Buy customers. More details below.

Today’s deal represents one of the most affordable 12-cup coffee makers on the market. Even the AmazonBasics 5-Cup Coffeemaker sells for more at $20.50 right now. But you do have more than enough in savings to stock up on AmazonFresh Ground Coffee which starts at around $7 a bag and carries solid reviews.

While we are talking coffee, this milk frother/warmer at $30 (Reg. $45+) is a great option for taking your drip brew up a notch. We are also stil tracking the Mr. Coffee Automatic Burr Mill Coffee Grinder at $30, down from the usual $40, and you’ll find even more kitchenware in our Home Goods Guide.

Black+Decker 12-Cup Coffee Maker:

This coffee maker features QuickTouch programming, so you can easily set the timer to brew coffee for your morning routine. The dishwasher-safe parts and removable filter basket ensure simple cleanup. QuickTouch programming: Lets you easily program the clock and timer to brew on your schedule. Nonstick carafe plate: Keeps coffee hot and is easy to clean in case of a spill.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!