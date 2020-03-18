Bring this Black+Decker 12-Cup Coffee Maker home for just $15 (Reg. $30)

- Mar. 18th 2020 11:24 am ET

Get this deal
50% off $15
0

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Black+Decker 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker (DCM2160B) for $14.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $30 at Best Buy, today’s deal is up to 50% off and the lowest total we can find. Just for comparison sake, similar 12-cup models sell for up to $30 at Amazon and Walmart with today’s deal being the lowest we can find on any Black+Decker coffee maker of this capacity. Alongside the 12-cup “duralife” carafe with a Perfect Pour spout, this model features one-touch programming for brew scheduling, auto shut-off for safety and a nonstick carafe plate. It also has a nice “Sneak-a-Cup” feature that allows you to pause the brew process and pour a cup before it’s finished. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 400 Best Buy customers. More details below.

Today’s deal represents one of the most affordable 12-cup coffee makers on the market. Even the AmazonBasics 5-Cup Coffeemaker sells for more at $20.50 right now. But you do have more than enough in savings to stock up on AmazonFresh Ground Coffee which starts at around $7 a bag and carries solid reviews.

While we are talking coffee, this milk frother/warmer at $30 (Reg. $45+) is a great option for taking your drip brew up a notch. We are also stil tracking the Mr. Coffee Automatic Burr Mill Coffee Grinder at $30, down from the usual $40, and you’ll find even more kitchenware in our Home Goods Guide.

Black+Decker 12-Cup Coffee Maker:

This coffee maker features QuickTouch programming, so you can easily set the timer to brew coffee for your morning routine. The dishwasher-safe parts and removable filter basket ensure simple cleanup. QuickTouch programming: Lets you easily program the clock and timer to brew on your schedule. Nonstick carafe plate: Keeps coffee hot and is easy to clean in case of a spill.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
50% off $15
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of appliances and auto accessories for professional needs. Best Buy regularly offers discounts for its My Best Buy members, which is a free sign-up.
Black+Decker

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard