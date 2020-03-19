Hautelook’s Golf Shop Sale takes up to 60% off Travis Matthew, Callaway, more

For 3-days only, Hautelook’s Golf Shop Sale offers up to 60% off Callaway, Travis Matthew, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The Travis Matthew Kewl Kids Polo Shirt is currently on sale for just $40 and originally was priced at $90. This polo shirt features stylish contrasting details on the pocket and collar that make it really unique. You can style it with shorts during golf outings or slacks for work. It also has lightweight material to promote comfort and features stretch for your golf swing. Find the rest of our top picks from Hautelook’s Golf Shop Sale below.

Another standout from this sale is the Callaway Grid Print Shorts that are marked down to $24 and originally were priced at $75. These lightweight shorts are great for spring outings and the color is versatile to dress up or down.

Our top picks for men include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!