Speeds of 5GB/s grace Gigabyte’s PCIe Gen 4 M.2 NVMe drive: $130 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the Gigabyte AORUS M.2 NVMe 500GB SSD (PCIe Gen 4) at $129.99 shipped. This is nearly 20% off its regular rate and is within $1 of its all-time low at Amazon. Based off of the latest PCIe Gen 4 technology spec found on AMD’s latest X570 motherboards, this SSD packs read speeds of up to 5GB per second. That’s right, 60-seconds will equal 300GB read, and it writes data at around half that rate, coming in at 2.5GB per second. This blazing fast SSD is perfect for any high-end system, giving plenty room for a few games and allowing you to play at even the highest of settings without issue. Rated 4/5 stars and Gigabyte backs the drive with a 5-year warranty.

Not on the latest AMD X570 platform? Well, save some cash when you opt for the WD Blue SN550 M.2 NVMe SSD. It comes in at just $55 shipped on Amazon and offers read and write speeds of up to 2.4GB/s. While this is quite a bit slower than today’s lead deal, standard SSDs cap out at 550MB/s, giving the WD Blue SN550 up to five times faster read and write capabilities.

However, if you’re just needing some mass storage, and speed isn’t a major concern, the Seagate Barracuda 1TB 3.5-inch SATA internal HDD is a great option. At $45 shipped on Amazon, it offers twice the amount of storage of either deal above, giving you plenty of room for documents, photos, and more.

Gigabyte AORUS M.2 NVMe SSD features:

Form Factor: M.2 2280

Interface: PCI-Express 4.0 x4, NVMe 1.3

Total capacity: 500GB

Sequential read speed: up to 5000 MB/s

Sequential write speed: up to 2500 MB/s

