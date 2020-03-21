Alexa and Assistant commands control the Roomba 890: $240 (Refurb, Orig. $500)

Today only, Woot is offering the iRobot Roomba 890 Wi-Fi Robotic Vacuum for $239.99 Prime shipped in refurbished condition. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. Normally $500, and still fetching as much at Best Buy, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention by $60. Offering smartphone control, as well as both Alexa and Assistant voice control, this vacuum is perfect for cleaning up without getting in the way. Just issue a simple command to your smart assistant and your Roomba will start picking up around the house, recharging when necessary. It can run for up to 90-minutes before it needs to dock again, which is plenty of time to clean up most homes. Rated 4.3/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

Ready to pick up a robotic vacuum, but don’t want to drop over $200? Well, the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S is $178 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. While you’ll have to use a remote to control this vacuum, instead of voice or a smartphone, it offers up to 100-minutes of runtime on a single charge, which gives an extra 10-minutes when compared to today’s lead deal.

However, you can save even more by opting for the Pure Clean Robot Vacuum Cleaner. While it only offers 55-minutes of cleaning time per charge, at $90 shipped on Amazon, this budget-friendly alternative is a great choice for those who are looking for a low-cost upgrade right now.

iRobot Roomba 890 Robotic Vacuum features:

Get seriously clean floors without the effort thanks to this Roomba robot vacuum. It automatically navigates across your carpet or vinyl while avoiding hazards and keeping track of its location all the while picking up dirt, debris and mess. Automatic recharging keeps this Roomba robot vacuum powered so that it’s ready to go.

