JOANN Fabrics is offering FREE classes + supplies to make your own masks [Video]

JOANN Fabrics is giving back to the community by providing free tools and resources to make medical masks at your local store. Just navigate to this landing page to find which stores are closest to you that has a JOANN Creator’s Studio, which is where the company plans on assisting. You might find that the hours could be temporarily restricted at your local store, so even if you know where it’s at, be sure to check if there are any changes to your specific store. Do keep in mind that social distancing and maximum occupency guidelines vary state by state, and JOANN’s will be enforcing all local guidelines and laws during this time. Read the full details about JOANN’s pledge in the company’s official press release. Also, head below the jump for a quick video from JOANN on how to make your own mask.

Why is JOANN doing this?

Beginning Monday, March 23, while adhering to social distancing guidelines, JOANN will open its classrooms to any who want to help make these essential items. Participating locations will offer sewing machines, materials and guidance to help customers safely make facemasks and covers, gowns and other items to donate to America’s hospitals. JOANN will provide and donate 100% of the supplies needed for these projects for those who come in to make. “The amazing thing about the crafting community is that, especially in difficult times, they are always looking for ways to help,” said Wade Miquelon, President & CEO of JOANN. “We are seeing hospital workers, organizations and individuals coming into our stores for supplies to make these essential items, and our customers are asking us how they can help. So many are spending their time and money to help in this tragic situation, and we want to step in to do our part to protect the amazing people who are helping the communities we serve.”

