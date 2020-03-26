Enjoy an adventure on a Mongoose Dolomite Fat Tire Bike: $269 (Reg. $330)

Walmart is offering the Mongoose Dolomite Men’s 26-inch Fat Tire Bike for $269 shipped. Normally around $330, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Fat tire bikes are great if you plan to ride in a more sandy or dirt-filled area, as the wider surface lets you stay more stable. Mongoose is one of the best names in the game when it comes to consumer bikes, so this is a fantastic option if you’re trying to get outside more now that you’re staying home. The 7-speed shifter allows you to easily adapt to changing road conditions or differing inclines as you ride, giving you a fun experience no matter what. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

When it comes to riding a bike, you should probably take safety seriously. When I was younger, I can’t tell you how many times I fell and would have been hurt without a helmet. So, just $20 Prime shipped keeps your noggin safe while riding, which is a great way to spend just a bit of today’s savings.

Prefer something that can drive for you? Right now, Rad Power Bikes is offering a free $100 accessory when you pick up one of the company’s eBikes. I have had a Rad Power Bike for quite a while and really enjoy riding it.

Mongoose Dolomite Fat Tire Bike features:

Check out those super fat tires! The Mongoose Dolomite 26″ Men’s Bike provides off-road capabilities and everyday riding performance for the ultimate biking experience. The 26″ by 4″ knobby tires give you enhanced stability when conquering different types of terrain, and the extra width helps handle bumps and obstacles in the road. Dual disc brakes help you stop safely, even in wet and hazardous conditions, and the seven-speed rear derailleur is highly responsive

