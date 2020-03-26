KitchenAid’s gorgeous One-Touch 12-Cup Coffee Maker is now $80 (Reg. $119+)

- Mar. 26th 2020 12:45 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $119+ $80
0

The official KitchenAid eBay store is now offering its One-Touch 12-Cup Coffee Maker in Onyx Black (KCM1204) for $79.99 shipped. Regularly up to $140 at Walmart, and Best Buy, over at Amazon it goes for $119. While we have seen some very limited offers and rebate deals for less, today’s price drop is the best we can find. Featuring that vintage-style KitchenAid aesthetic made popular by its stand mixers, this 12-cup maker can brew enough for the whole family in one go and looks great doing it. It has several one-touch brewing options as well as full or half volume settings alongside the digital clock and 24-hour programmability. This model also has the pause function that let’s you sneak a cup in before the brewing process is complete. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 450 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now if this is just going to be used on occasion when you’re having get-togethers or something along those lines, there are much more affordable 12-cup models out there. For a fraction of the price of today’s KitchenAid, you can bring home the $25 Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Coffee Maker, which carries even better reviews at 4+ stars from nearly 4,000 happy customers. It clearly has a much more basic look to it, but it will get the job done for drastically less.

Use your savings to give the affordable AmazonFresh Colombia Ground Coffee a try, then hit up our coffee bar feature for more ideas, and swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more.

KitchenAid One-Touch 12-Cup Coffee Maker:

Brew up to 12 cups of coffee in this KitchenAid coffee maker. Choose full or half volume to keep a fresh supply available, and use the one-touch buttons to select your desired strength. This KitchenAid coffee maker has a digital clock and function display for convenience, and you can program it up to 24 hours in advance.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $119+ $80
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
kitchenaid

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard