KitchenAid’s gorgeous One-Touch 12-Cup Coffee Maker is now $80 (Reg. $119+)

The official KitchenAid eBay store is now offering its One-Touch 12-Cup Coffee Maker in Onyx Black (KCM1204) for $79.99 shipped. Regularly up to $140 at Walmart, and Best Buy, over at Amazon it goes for $119. While we have seen some very limited offers and rebate deals for less, today’s price drop is the best we can find. Featuring that vintage-style KitchenAid aesthetic made popular by its stand mixers, this 12-cup maker can brew enough for the whole family in one go and looks great doing it. It has several one-touch brewing options as well as full or half volume settings alongside the digital clock and 24-hour programmability. This model also has the pause function that let’s you sneak a cup in before the brewing process is complete. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 450 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now if this is just going to be used on occasion when you’re having get-togethers or something along those lines, there are much more affordable 12-cup models out there. For a fraction of the price of today’s KitchenAid, you can bring home the $25 Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Coffee Maker, which carries even better reviews at 4+ stars from nearly 4,000 happy customers. It clearly has a much more basic look to it, but it will get the job done for drastically less.

Use your savings to give the affordable AmazonFresh Colombia Ground Coffee a try, then hit up our coffee bar feature for more ideas, and swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more.

KitchenAid One-Touch 12-Cup Coffee Maker:

Brew up to 12 cups of coffee in this KitchenAid coffee maker. Choose full or half volume to keep a fresh supply available, and use the one-touch buttons to select your desired strength. This KitchenAid coffee maker has a digital clock and function display for convenience, and you can program it up to 24 hours in advance.

