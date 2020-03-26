Skip Hop’s Diaper Bag Backpack is trendy and on sale for $50 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is currently offering the Skip Hop Diaper Bag Backpack in the color black for $50.50 shipped. Regularly priced at $70, that’s the lowest price in over 3-months. This diaper bag backpack has an array of pockets for organization and it has a easy-wipe surface to stay looking nice for years to come. Plus, it comes with a changing pad that makes it convenient for on the go and insulated bottle holders. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 180 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals.
With your savings be sure to check out the Nuby Ice Gel Teether Keys for $3.88. You can easily place this in the refrigerator for a cool sensation when teething. With over 10,000 reviews, these teethers are rated 4.6/5 stars.
Skip Hop Diaper Bag Backpack features:
- Mainframe diaper bags are designed with a fashion forward silhoutte and a wide open structure that stays open for easy access.
- The baby diaper bag that keeps all baby essentials organized. Featuring exterior zip pockets, insulated side bottle pockets, interior elasticized pockets, and an easy access tech pocket,
- Adjustable straps allow you to wear this diaper bag as a backpack or attach to your stroller; Easy-grab top handles convert the diaper bag backpack to a diaper purse or tote, making it the ultimate hands-free diaper bag.
- Includes a machine washable cushioned changing pad so you’re always covered for an diaper change on the go.
