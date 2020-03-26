Skip Hop’s Diaper Bag Backpack is trendy and on sale for $50 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is currently offering the Skip Hop Diaper Bag Backpack in the color black for $50.50 shipped. Regularly priced at $70, that’s the lowest price in over 3-months. This diaper bag backpack has an array of pockets for organization and it has a easy-wipe surface to stay looking nice for years to come. Plus, it comes with a changing pad that makes it convenient for on the go and insulated bottle holders. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 180 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

With your savings be sure to check out the Nuby Ice Gel Teether Keys for $3.88. You can easily place this in the refrigerator for a cool sensation when teething. With over 10,000 reviews, these teethers are rated 4.6/5 stars.

Skip Hop Diaper Bag Backpack features:

Mainframe diaper bags are designed with a fashion forward silhoutte and a wide open structure that stays open for easy access.

The baby diaper bag that keeps all baby essentials organized. Featuring exterior zip pockets, insulated side bottle pockets, interior elasticized pockets, and an easy access tech pocket,

Adjustable straps allow you to wear this diaper bag as a backpack or attach to your stroller; Easy-grab top handles convert the diaper bag backpack to a diaper purse or tote, making it the ultimate hands-free diaper bag.

Includes a machine washable cushioned changing pad so you’re always covered for an diaper change on the go.

