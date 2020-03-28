Place a MacBook in Kenneth Cole’s Columbian Leather Backpack: $108 (Save $32)

Amazon is offering the Kenneth Cole Reaction Leather Backpack for $107.97 shipped. That’s $32 off the typical rate there and is within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. Buyers of this backpack will score an exterior comprised of full-grain Columbian leather with “premium, self-repairing” zippers. There are many compartments and pockets throughout, one of which is ready to stow Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, the all-new MacBook Air, and everything in-between.A built-in trolley tunnel allows this backpack to slide over the luggage handles for easy toting across airports, parking lots, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Unconvinced that leather is the right fit for you? Check out this Lenovo Backpack. It only costs $18 and like the featured deal, it’s ready to stow any modern MacBook or iPad.

If you opt for the latter, you can bolster its longevity with a can of Scotchgard Fabric & Upholstery Protector at $10. Applying a layer of this prevents stains from setting in and it dries completely clear. I use this every time I buy a new bag or shoes.

Kenneth Cole Reaction Leather Backpack features:

Artfully assembled: made of a classy, full grain Colombian leather exterior with tear-resistant, fully lined interior. Premium, self-repairing zippers are designed for long-lasting use. Anti-theft Radio frequency identification (RFID) Blocking technology in organizer pockets helps to block Radio Waves From Being Transmitted From U. S. Passports And Certain Credit/Debit Cards.

