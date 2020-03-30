Lexar’s roomy 1TB SD card is a must for 4K video recording at $250 (Reg. $325)

Amazon is offering the Lexar Professional 1TB UHS-I/U3 SDXC Card for $249.99 shipped. Also at B&H or Adorama for the same price. At Amazon, normally you’d pay around $325 or so for this SD card and this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time outside of a drop to $180 on Black Friday. Whether you currently record 4K footage or are looking to upgrade soon, this 1TB SD card is an absolute must. It’ll hold hours of footage before it fills up, depending on what bitrate you record in. Plus, as a photographer, you’ll be able to easily store multiple days’ worth of shoots before running out of room. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Now, 1TB might be a bit overkill for you. If that’s the case, then grab this 256GB SD card. I generally don’t use anything more than 256GB (and really 128GB is the max I need in my usage,) so 1TB might just be a bit much. For just $41, SanDisk’s 256GB SD card is a fantastic buy for those on a tighter budget.

However, if you’re just doing 1080p recording, then SanDisk’s 64GB SD card is just $12 Prime shipped and would be a great buy. Just know that it only holds 1/16 when compared to today’s lead deal.

Lexar 1TB SD Card features:

High-speed, Class 10 performance—leverages UHS-I (U3) technology for a read transfer Speed up to 95MB/s (633x)

Capture high-quality images and extended lengths of stunning 1080P full-HD, 3D, and 4K video with a DSLR camera, HD camcorder, or 3D camera

Enjoy shooting longer without changing cards—large capacity options up to 1TB

