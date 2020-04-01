Light up your workshop or garage with a 6,000 lumen LED light from $21 each

KPBOTL (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the JMTGNSEP 6,000-lumen LED Light Bulb for $23.99 Prime shipped with the code NM8RAYWA at checkout. Grab a 2-pack for $41.99 shipped with the same code. Normally around $40 each, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. Now that you’re likely spending a bit more time at home, it’s finally time to tackle the honey-do list. Well, this light will easily brighten up any garage, workshop, or office. Not quite sure how bright 6,000-lumens would be? Well, a normal 60W equivalent LED bulb only has around 800-lumens of light output, making today’s lead deal more than seven times that brightness. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Looking to upgrade to LED without picking up a 6,000-lumen behemoth bulb? Well, this 6-pack of 100W LED bulbs is available for under $19 Prime shipped. Each bulb provides around 1,150-lumens of output, giving you a combined 6,900-lumens, which offers a bit more brightness than today’s lead deal.

Want to find even more deals for going green? Our Green Deals roundup is a daily post that you’ve got to check out. Today, we’ve got electric lawnmowers, dimmer switches, and more available.

JMTGNSEP LED Light Bulb features:

3 panel aluminum framed LED light is a perfect replacement for any indoor bulb that uses a medium base ceiling socket. The garage led light can be adjusted for direct down light or easily move the three panels to light up a larger area, meet different required working light and shades.

