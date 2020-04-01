Bring water cooler convos to your home office with this Avalon sale from $130

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of Avalon Water Coolers from $130 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite is the Top Loading Water Cooler at $129.99, which regularly goes for closer to $180 at Amazon. This is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time, beat only by a short drop to $115. Chances are, your conversations around the work watercooler are becoming a thing of the past right now. Bring a bit of your office home with Avalon’s offerings. This model offers three temperature settings: hot, cold, and neutral. Rated 4/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Ditch the Avalon namesake to pick up Farberware’s Top Loading Water Cooler at $99 shipped on Amazon. You’ll still get the same three temperature settings, but instead of the high-end stainless steel look that Avalon brings to the table, Farberware offers a more budget-focused black plastic.

However, you can save even more when getting rid of the water cooler entirely. That’s right, the PUR Classic Faucet Mount Filter at $23 Prime shipped is another great way to enjoy fresh-tasting water, except without spending hundreds of dollars.

Avalon Top Loading Water Cooler features:

THREE TEMPERATURES: Three temperature settings allow you to customize your drinking experience. This dispenser features a crisp cold, cool, or piping hot output

INNOVATIVE DESIGN: Our sleek stylish stainless steel water cooler will make this water cooler fit right into your home kitchen or office.

TIME SAVING: Our top loading water cooler dispenser saves time when you need to make a quick cup of tea, hot cocoa, or instant soup! You never have to wait for a pot or kettle to boil.

