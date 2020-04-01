Ember’s iOS/Android Smart Travel Mug + charging coaster now $90 (Reg. $150)

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Ember Temperature Control Travel Mug for $89.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $150 at Best Buy, Amazon third-party sellers have it starting at about $125 right now and today’s deal is matching our previous mention. Apple charges $90 more for the current-generation model (more on that below), for comparison. This smart travel mug is designed to keep your beverages at the perfect temperature all day. It can run for up to 2-hours straight but the battery extends indefinitely with the connected and very much included charging coaster. Connected to your iOS (Apple Watch included) and Android device, users can manually adjust the temperature remotely, setup notifications, and even customize or change the “name” to display on the mug’s on-board LED display. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of the Best Buy reviewers. More details below.

The newer model we mentioned above sells for $180 directly from Apple. While it does have some minor improvements, the main one being an additional hour of battery life, you’re saving a small fortune by opting for the first generation model above.

But if the idea of a smart mug seems like overkill for you, just grab a basic insulated tumbler and call it a day. The RTIC Double Wall Vacuum Insulated Tumbler carries stellar ratings and about 30-ounces of your favorites for under $16 Prime shipped.

Ember Temperature Control Travel Mug:

Sip coffee or tea at the perfect temperature with this Ember temperature-controlled mug. The Ember app lets you create temperature presets and arrange for notifications, and it keeps your hot beverage at the ideal temperature to the last drop. Adjust the heat level of this Ember temperature-controlled mug by simply rotating the dial.

