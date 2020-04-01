GOOLOO’s highly-rated portable jump starter falls to $45.50 (Reg. $70)

- Apr. 1st 2020 2:13 pm ET

0

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 800A Portable Jump Starter at $45.49 shipped with the code R5YX4GKO at checkout. Down from its regular going rate of $70, this is right in line with the discounts that we normally see for 800A jump starters. Offering the ability to jump-start a vehicle with up to a 7L gas engine or 5.5L diesel, this portable battery is a must-have if you plan on road tripping once the craziness ends. Plus, it works as a charger for your smartphone or tablet thanks to its built-in 2.4A USB ports while on-the-go. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Step down to a 600A jump starter at $40 to save some cash. While it is more limited, as it can only jump-start a 4L gas or 2L diesel, this is a great option for those on a tighter budget. Plus, it takes up a smaller footprint, making it a great option for more compact vehicles.

However, if you’re cool with ditching the jump-starting capabilities entirely, Anker’s PowerCore 10000 Portable Battery is available on Amazon for $25 right now. This easily slips into a purse or pocket, making it great for keeping with you at all times.

GOOLOO 800A Portable Jump Starter features:

POWERFUL LIFE SAVER: This GOOLOO emergency jump starter has enough power (800A peak current) to jump start most 12 volt vehicles on the road! (up to 7.0L gas or 5.5L diesel engines) Works with cars, motorcycles, watercrafts, ATVs, UTVs, SUVs, lawn mowers, yachts, boat, pickup,snowmobiles, etc. Fully charges in 5 hours and can hold a charge for more than 3 months.

