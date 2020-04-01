Save up to $200 on Shark’s refurb Wi-Fi Robotic Vacuum, now just $100

Today only, Woot is offering the Shark ION 750 Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum for $99.99 Prime shipped in refurbished condition. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Originally $300, and still going for as much at Best Buy, you can find it on sale at Walmart for around $200. Today’s lead deal is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Offering Wi-Fi-control here, you’ll enjoy being able to remotely trigger this robotic vacuum. Not only does it function with your smartphone, but it’s also compatible with Alexa, meaning that you can tell it to clean with simple voice commands. The brush rollers will tear through any hair, long or short, as they’re self-cleaning. Plus, the smart sensors easily allow this vacuum to go from carpet to hard floors in an instant. Rated 3.9/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

Ditch the refurbished nature and Wi-Fi control of today’s lead deal to save a few bucks. The Pure Clean Robotic Vacuum is available for under $90 shipped at Amazon. Just keep in mind that this model requires you physically hit buttons, and not issue voice commands, in order to start the cleaning process.

However, if you’re wanting to save even more, then you’ll want to dump the robotic design entirely. The Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum is a great option at $30 shipped from Amazon. This vacuum, however, is entirely manual, so you’ll need to be the one doing the cleaning here.

Shark IO 750 Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum features:

Schedule or start cleaning from anywhere with the Shark Clean App, or voice control with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Powered by Auto-Sense Navigation, the robot vacuum assesses their surroundings on all floors and carpets, adapts to obstacles, and avoids ledges.

Multi-surface brushroll removes hair, dust, and dander to prevent everyday buildup.

Dual side brushes effectively remove dust and debris in hard-to-reach areas like edges, corners, and under furniture.

The long-lasting lithium-ion battery provides the runtime your robot needs to complete its cleaning job.

